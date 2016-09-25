A powerful blast rocked central Budapest late on Saturday, injuring two police officers on foot patrol, police said in a statement on Sunday.

"The police have involved experts for the review of the area, interviewing witnesses and collecting data," the statement said.

"The local and expert examination of the origins of the explosion and the review of the damage is under way."

Security officials cordoned off the the busy Octogon intersection in the capital, evacuated visitors and told residents to leave the buildings nearest the blast, local media reported.

Eyewitnesses gathered at the scene discribing the situation.

"I am here on holiday and I was here in the hostel across the corner, and I was getting ready for a party," Polish tourist Olivia Sehildt told Reuters.

"Suddenly I heard a big boom...I was looking through the window and I saw a lot of cars coming, police, firemen, and a lot of people coming to the street... the windows were broken and nobody knew what happened."

Hungarian Kadosa Bencsy said his first thought was it may have been a terror attack.