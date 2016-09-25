WORLD
3 MIN READ
Massive explosion injures 2 in Hungary
The origins of the blast remain unclear, but local media are attributing it to gas leak.
Massive explosion injures 2 in Hungary
Local authorities at the explosion scene in Hungarys capital, Budapest. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 25, 2016

A powerful blast rocked central Budapest late on Saturday, injuring two police officers on foot patrol, police said in a statement on Sunday.

"The police have involved experts for the review of the area, interviewing witnesses and collecting data," the statement said.

"The local and expert examination of the origins of the explosion and the review of the damage is under way."

Security officials cordoned off the the busy Octogon intersection in the capital, evacuated visitors and told residents to leave the buildings nearest the blast, local media reported.

Eyewitnesses gathered at the scene discribing the situation.

"I am here on holiday and I was here in the hostel across the corner, and I was getting ready for a party," Polish tourist Olivia Sehildt told Reuters.

"Suddenly I heard a big boom...I was looking through the window and I saw a lot of cars coming, police, firemen, and a lot of people coming to the street... the windows were broken and nobody knew what happened."

Hungarian Kadosa Bencsy said his first thought was it may have been a terror attack.

Recommended

"First I got scared that what I heard was what I had feared and terror has struck Hungary too," he said at the scene. "I have to say frankly that I have been fearing such a thing for a while...the possibility is there, that anywhere in the European Union it could happen."

According to the police there were no further injuries while a government spokesman refused to make further comments on whether the explosion was a deliberate attack.

The Budapest disaster management agency said that no fire occurred at the scene.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal opponent of immigration into Europe and has campaigned for a referendum about migrant resettlement quotas on the premise that immigration increases the terror threat in Europe.

In a campaign leaflet to reject the quotas, Orban cited the Paris attacks last autumn and the Brussels and Nice attacks to underscore the perceived links between immigration and terrorism.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed