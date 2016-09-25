Qurghonteppa, a city in Tajikistan not too far from the border with Afghanistan got its first ever English library, thanks to British entomologist Paul Marchant.

A total of 30,000 books were shipped to the city from Kent in the United Kingdom by Marchant, who had set up Sworde Teppa, an English-language project which gives children an opportunity to learn the language.

"I heard that Kent County Council were disposing of about 30,000 books, and so I did loads of trips in my dad's car to pick them up and had them shipped to Tajikistan in two containers," he told the Guardian.

Marchant's first trip to Tajikistan was in 1999 as a researcher studying the efficacy of mosquito nets as part of his job as an entomologist.

Initially, Sworde Teppa began as an environmental organisation, but became an English school after Marchant realised children in the country did not have many educational opportunities.

In its story, the Guardian says over 3,000 students have attended the school over the past decade.

The cost for a monthly English programm is 80 somoni (£8), but almost half the students are studying for free.

"I was able to study thanks to Sworde Teppa, so now I want to teach and give back," 24-year-old former student Shahnoza Davlatzoda told the Guardian.