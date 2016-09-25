Three western powers, Britain, France and the United States blamed Russia over the worsening situation in Syria on Sunday during an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Syria.

The trio accused Russia for supporting the violence in the country to back his ally Syrian regime leader Bashar Al Assad.

The US ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power called Russia's conduct in Syria as "barbarism", urging Moscow to halt the intense air strikes.

"Instead of pursuing peace, Russia and Assad make war," Power said. "What Russia is sponsoring and doing is not counter-terrorism. It is barbarism," she added.

According to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 124 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the heavy bombardment of rebel-held eastern Aleppo since the army on Thursday announced an operation to retake the city.

"War crimes are being committed here in Aleppo," French Ambassador Francois Delattre said, calling for action to ensure the atrocities do not go unpunished.

Britain's envoy spoke of "a new hell" unleashed on Syrians with bunker-busting bombs and more sophisticated weaponry used in air strikes pummelling residential areas.

"It is difficult to deny that Russia is partnering with the Syrian regime to carry out war crimes," said British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft.

Britain, France and the United States had called for the urgent talks after days of intense diplomatic efforts to salvage a US-Russian ceasefire deal ended in failure at the weekend.

On Saturday UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon also said that he was "appalled by the chilling military escalation in the city of Aleppo, which is facing the most sustained and intense bombardment since the start of the Syrian conflict".