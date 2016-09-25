Two teenage girls from Nice, France, are being held on suspicion of planning a terror attack directed by a notorious French DAESH member, a source close to the investigation said on Sunday.

The girls, aged 17 and 19, live in the same area of Nice as Mohamed Lahouari Bouhlel, the Tunisian man who killed 86 people by driving a truck into a crowd in the city on July 14.

The suspects have told investigators that they were in contact with Rashid Kassim, a French DAESH member based in the areas of Syria and Iraq controlled by the terrorist group.

"They admitted they had been planning a violent attack under the influence of Rashid Kassim before abandoning their plans," the source told AFP.

The 17-year-old was not on the intelligence services' radar before. She was charged with associating with terror suspects in September.

The 19-year-old had been in contact with another French DAESH member, Omar Diaby. Two years ago she planned to travel to Syria.