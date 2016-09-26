Turkey has bemoaned Moody's decision to downgrade its sovereign debt rating to "junk" status, with Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş claiming the decision was political.

The downgrade has raised prospects of an outflow of foreign funds and a tightening of external borrowing.

Kurtulmuş dismissed these concerns, saying the economy was on track and that Turkey had not seen a large outflow of funds before the downgrade on Friday.

Speaking to journalists in the capital Ankara after a cabinet meeting, he said the decision was an attempt to "undermine" Turkey's economic credibility.