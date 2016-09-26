Deutsche Bank has denied claims made in a German magazine which caused it to tumble more than 7 percent on Monday, triggering a fall in European shares.

The German lender hit an all-time low after Focus magazine quoted unidentified government sources saying that Chancellor Angela Merkel had ruled out state assistance for the bank and rejected any interference in a case where the US justice department (DOJ) is demanding $14 billion.

As a result, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.6 percent to a one-week low. The index is down by around 7 percent since the start of 2016.

But a Deutsche Bank spokesman said on Monday that "at no point" had its Chief Executive John Cryan "asked Chancellor Merkel to intervene in the RMBS [residential mortgage-backed securities]" dispute with the DOJ, and that a government bailout was not on the agenda.