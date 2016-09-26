TÜRKİYE
Bomb attack in southeastern Turkey leaves 4 dead, 8 injured
The explosion took place on a highway in Mardin as a vehicle carrying soldiers and village guards was passing by.
The PKK has been accused of being behind Monday's bomb blast. At least 600 military personnel have died in various targeted attacks and bombings since July 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2016

A bomb blast in southeastern Turkey's Mardin Province killed four security personnel and injured 8 others on Monday.

The explosion occurred as a vehicle carrying soldiers and village guards travelled along the Kiziltepe-Derik highway. According to military sources, who cannot be named for security reasons, the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation, was behind the attack.

The wounded were immediately taken to nearby hospitals and an operation was launched to catch the attackers.

Air strikes on the PKK

The army has "neutralised" 11 PKK terrorists in Hakkari, a province in southeastern Turkey, since Sunday evening.

According to statements issued on Sunday and Monday by the General Staff of Turkey, Turkish jets and drones targeted the PKK in Yuksekova District's Keylani Tepe region.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU. Since 2015, 600 security personnel have died in attacks by the group.

SOURCE:AA
