A bomb blast in southeastern Turkey's Mardin Province killed four security personnel and injured 8 others on Monday.

The explosion occurred as a vehicle carrying soldiers and village guards travelled along the Kiziltepe-Derik highway. According to military sources, who cannot be named for security reasons, the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation, was behind the attack.

The wounded were immediately taken to nearby hospitals and an operation was launched to catch the attackers.

Air strikes on the PKK