Protesters in Charlotte, North Carolina, took to the streets on Monday, demanding the resignations of the mayor, police chief and lawmakers after the fatal shooting of a black man on September 20.

At a packed city council meeting, they expressed their frustration with racial discrimination - an issue which has taken centre stage after the police fatally shot Keith Scott.

Residents and activists have been holding daily demonstrations since Scott's death on Tuesday.

The delay in the police releasing the dash-cam and body-cam footage showing the incident sparked further controversy. The footage does not clearly showing if Scott was holding a gun.

Many speakers said city officials were responsible for ensuring police officers treat everyone fairly and called on Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney, and members of the city council to resign.