POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Golf great Arnold Palmer dies at 87
Golfer Arnold Palmer is no more. He revolutionized sport and was a true legend of the game.
Golf great Arnold Palmer dies at 87
Former champion Arnold Palmer of the U.S hits from a sand trap during the annual Masters Par 3 golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2008. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2016

Arnold Palmer, one of golf's greatest players whose immense popularity drew a legion of fans known as "Arnie's Army" and helped propel the game just as television was coming of age, died Sunday in Pittsburgh at the age of 87, the US Golf Association and golf media reported.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Arnold Palmer, golf's greatest ambassador, at age 87," the USGA said on Twitter.

Palmer captured seven major tournaments during his illustrious career, taking The Masters four times (in 1958, 1960, 1962 and 1964), the British Open twice (in 1961 and 1962) and the US Open once (in 1960).

Recommended

His go-for-broke style enthralled fans, and he became one of golf's first television superstars, helping propel the game into the mainstream when his rise and that of Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player set the stage for the huge broadcast rights fees and prize money riches later enhanced by the success of Tiger Woods.

No cause of death was immediately given.

Palmer looked frail when he joined fellow icons Player and Nicklaus for the ceremonial first tee shot at the Masters in April, when ill-health prevented him from swinging a club.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast