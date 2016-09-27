WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twelve Afghan soldiers killed in 'insider attack'
The army men were sleeping when they were slayed by two of their own. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
Twelve Afghan soldiers killed in 'insider attack'
Members of the Afghan National Army (ANA), pictured next to the outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in Kunduz, Afghanistan, have carried out similar attacks in the past. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2016

At least 12 Afghan soldiers were killed while asleep in their outpost by two soldiers of their own battalion, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just after midnight on the outskirts of Kunduz. The city was briefly captured by the Taliban last year in a blow to Afghan forces, the first time the group seized a provincial capital since losing power in 2001.

Insider attacks have plagued both Afghan and international military forces in the country, undermining trust and morale.

Attacks on foreign forces have made international headlines in the past. Analysts, however, complain lax hiring policy and the plight of Afghan soldiers goes largely unnoticed. Economic disparity between foreign and local forces in Afghanistan, they say, makes it easier for increasing discontent among the Afghan National Security Forces ranks.

Links with Taliban

Recommended

Afghan authorities claim the two soldiers are suspected to have links with the Taliban and that the killing was a so-called "insider attack".

"The two soldiers fled after killing 12 sleeping colleagues in Zakhil Khoman area of Kunduz," senior local police commander Sher Aziz Kamawal said.

"We have launched an investigation into the incident."

AFP quoted Mahmood Danish, the Kunduz governor's spokesperson, as giving a higher death toll of 13 and said the "rogue" soldiers prepared the way for the Taliban to storm their checkpoint and carry out the killings.

Authorities estimate about 5,000 local police and troops were killed in 2015, with an additional 15,000 wounded.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed