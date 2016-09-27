NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the bombardment of opposition-held parts of eastern Aleppo as "a blatant violation of international law" in a press statement on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Bratislava, Stoltenberg called the attacks by Russian and Syrian regime warplanes "morally totally unacceptable," while urging Moscow to "show credible efforts" to restore a failed ceasefire.

His comments come as Bashar al Assad's regime forces, backed by Russian airstrikes, prepare to launch a major ground offensive to seize eastern Aleppo. Western powers have already slammed Russia over the violence, with the United States accusing Moscow of "barbarism" and Britain and France alleging war crimes. Russia called that rhetoric "unacceptable".

Around 300,000 besieged civilians are believed to still be in eastern Aleppo, where food and vital medical supplies are running short.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured since regime forces intensified efforts to take complete control over the country's largest city and former commercial hub.

The hashtag #HolocaustAleppo has been trending on social media as activists and aid agencies call for an immediate halt to airstrikes to allow supplies to reach civilians and so that the wounded can be evacuated.

In a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman Fadela Chaib called for the "immediate establishment of humanitarian routes" to be opened to eastern Aleppo.

Having been under the control of opposition forces throughout most of Syria's five-and-a-half-year civil war, eastern Aleppo has endured endless airstrikes and barrel bombings, leaving much of its infrastructure in ruins.

Only seven hospitals, some only partially operational, are still standing the city's opposition-held districts, where only around 30 doctors remain.