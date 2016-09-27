New York unveiled Monday a major public campaign to fight Islamophobia, stressing the equal rights of the city's hundreds of thousands of Muslims.

The campaign — launched in the wake of a Manhattan bomb attack blamed on a Muslim US citizen — initially will use social media to spread the message under the hashtag #IAmMuslimNYC.

Now more than ever, it is important for every New Yorker to stand united as one city and reject hate and violence," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement.

"We will not tolerate discrimination or violence of any kind and we will not rest until all New Yorkers, including our Muslim brothers and sisters, are treated with the dignity they deserve."

The campaign begins Tuesday, just 10 days after bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami exploded a device in Chelsea, a fashionable Manhattan neighborhood, injuring 29 people.

Investigators say a handwritten manual recovered after his arrest lauded Al Qaeda leaders including Osama bin Laden, and criticised US wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.