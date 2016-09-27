With the Syrian city of Aleppo facing a new regime onslaught and Washington's diplomacy under criticism for failing to halt the carnage, the United States announced a new aid package Tuesday.

The State Department said it would release a further $364 million to UN aid agencies and NGOs working to help vulnerable Syrian civilians inside and outside the war-torn country.

The latest slice of funding brings the total amount that the United States — the effort's biggest single donor — has spent since the war started more than five years ago to $5.9 billion.

But the assistant secretary of state for population, refugees and migration Anne Richard confirmed it would come from funds already allocated by Congress and does not represent new US spending.

"And this is probably... our last announcement of the fiscal year," she told reporters at a briefing to announce the measure three days before the end of the 2016 government spending period.

She also said the United States had admitted some 85,000 refugees over the past fiscal year, which ends on September 30. That figure included about 12,500 Syrian refugees, exceeding the administration's goal of 10,000, she said.

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the push for additional humanitarian aid funds came in part because of deteriorating conditions in Aleppo after the collapse of a ceasefire sponsored by the United States and Russia.

"Until the past few weeks we felt like we were on a firm path towards a possible diplomatic resolution to this. We still believe that's possible," Toner told a briefing.

"That doesn't mean we're not mindful ... of the tremendous humanitarian suffering that's going on right now in Aleppo. And that's why we're working so hard to ramp up our assistance," he added.

While saying the United States continued to seek a diplomatic resolution of the problem, he left the door open to other action.

He also noted the United States has warned that failure to achieve a ceasefire could lead to an escalation of the conflict.

The civil war in Syria erupted in early 2011, when Bashar al-Assad unleashed a brutal clampdown on anti-regime protests, and has since killed more than 300,000 people.

Millions have fled their homes, with many living in makeshift camps inside Syria or its neighbours Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, reliant on UN agencies funded by major UN members.

The United States and Russia, which back the opposition and regime respectively, announced a ceasefire on September 9. It lasted barely a week.

As the deal collapsed, Assad's regime launched a major offensive against the opposition-held east of Syria's commercial hub, Aleppo, backed by waves of Russian bombers.

The diplomatic initiative's failure has exposed President Barack Obama's White House to criticism that, having no back-up plan, it has effectively ceded the initiative to Russia.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest insisted on Tuesday that Obama "and his team are always looking carefully at the situation to determine if there is something different that we can do."

But the violence in Aleppo is such that air-dropping aid would be too risky, he said, while arming the opposition forces would "only further militarise a situation that doesn't have a military solution."

Opposition forces control almost half of Aleppo. The UN says more than 250,000 people live in the opposition-held areas of Aleppo, while more than 1 million are in the regime-controlled part that is usually subjected to shelling.

The World Health Organization called for the "immediate establishment of humanitarian routes to evacuate sick and wounded" from the besieged eastern part of the city.

Having been under the control of opposition forces throughout most of Syria's five-and-a-half-year civil war, eastern Aleppo has endured endless airstrikes and barrel bombings, leaving much of its infrastructure in ruins.