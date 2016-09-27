A typhoon hit Taiwan on Tuesday, the third to strike the country this month, killing at least four people and injuring hundreds of others.

Authorities estimated that more than two million households lost power, while over 45,000 were without water.

Schools and offices were shut down and the north-south bullet train suspended its services as Typhoon Megi roared in from the Pacific Ocean at over 160 kph (100 mph).

The government's Central Emergency Operation Centre said that at least 167 people have been injured and more than 11,500 have been evacuated in response to the danger.