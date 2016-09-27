Defying international pressure, the Russian-backed regime in Syria intensified its air offensive against opposition-held parts of Aleppo on Monday, as the country's biggest city faced worsening food and medical shortages.

A fresh wave of severe air strikes battered Aleppo's opposition-controlled east, said an AFP correspondent in the city that has been facing its worst violence in years.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitor said at least 12 people, including three children, were killed in Monday's raids on several opposition-held districts.

It was the fourth day of intense bombardment since a defiant Syrian regime launched a new assault to retake all of Aleppo following last week's collapse of a short-lived ceasefire brokered by Moscow and Washington.

Since the truce fell apart, a total of 248 people have been killed in Aleppo city and the wider province by Russian and Syrian regime bombardment, the SOHR said.

A source in the Syrian regime said their forces had no intention of letting up on opposition-held areas.

"The air force will bomb any terrorist movements, this is an irreversible decision," the source said, adding that the regime's goal was to "recapture all regions of Syria" outside its control.

Moscow and Damascus say they are bombing only militants, although video from Aleppo has repeatedly shown small children being dug out of the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Hospitals struggling

A medical source in opposition-held Aleppo said hospitals were struggling to deal with a huge number of casualties.

"Hospitals that are still in service are under a lot of pressure due to the significant number of wounded in recent days, and the major shortage of blood," the source said.

"Because of this, serious injuries are requiring immediate amputations."

Some 250,000 civilians remain trapped in the besieged, opposition-held sector of Aleppo.

Water and food shortage

Several charity kitchens in Aleppo's opposition-held east were closed in fear of strikes, while water remained cut after pumping stations were damaged at the weekend.

"We endured through years of bombardments and did not leave Aleppo. But now there is no bread, no drinking water, nothing in the markets. The situation is getting worse every day," said Hassan Yassin, a 40-year-old father of four.

On Monday, dozens of families quit the last opposition-held district of central Homs city as part of a deal struck with the regime last year.