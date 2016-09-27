The world's first baby has been born using a controversial new "three-parent" fertility technique emplyed by scientists to include DNA from three people in an embryo, said a report in New Scientist magazine on Tuesday.

The baby boy, Abrahim Hassan, was born five months ago in Mexico to Jordanian parents, and is healthy and doing well. He has the usual DNA from his mother and father, in addition to a tiny bit of genetic code from a healthy female donor.

The boy's mother carries genes for a disorder known as Leigh syndrome, a fatal neurological disorder that causes the progressive loss of movement and deterioration of mental functions. It affects the DNA in mitochondria and passes down from mother to child.

Children with the condition usually die within two or three years due to respiratory failure.

Hassan's parents had already experienced four miscarriages. The mother had passed on the genes for the disorder to her two previous children who both died of the disease.

The couple approached John Zhang, a doctor from the New Hope Fertility Center in New York City, to have a baby that would be genetically related to them but would not carry the inherited disease.

The United States has not approved any three-parent method for fertility purposes, so Zhang went to Mexico where he was quoted by New Scientist as saying "there are no rules."

Another method that has been approved in the United Kingdom, called pronuclear transfer, was deemed unacceptable to the couple because it would involve the destruction of two embryos, said the report.

Since the mother carried the genes for the disease in her mitochondria, or DNA that is passed down from the maternal side, Zhang used her nuclear DNA and combined it with mitochondria from an egg donor, in a technique known as spindle nuclear transfer.

"He removed the nucleus from one of the mother's eggs and inserted it into a donor egg that had had its own nucleus removed," said the report.

"The resulting egg — with nuclear DNA from the mother and mitochondrial DNA from a donor — was then fertilised with the father's sperm."

One of the created embryos was implanted into the mother and the baby was born nine months later.