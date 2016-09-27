Sam Allardyce left his position as England football team manager on Tuesday after being caught in a newspaper sting in which he offered advice to undercover reporters on how to circumvent Football Association (FA) transfer rules.

The Daily Telegraph released footage recorded in August showing Allardyce in a meeting with a group of men posing as businessmen from a Far East firm. Allardyce appeared to tell them it was possible to "get around" third-party ownership rules.

FA banned third-party ownership of players in 2008.

Allardyce was formerly the manager for Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn and West Ham. In July, he succeeded Hodgson, who resigned after England were knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland.

Caught on the 'record'