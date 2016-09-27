POLITICS
3 MIN READ
England manager Allardyce quits after newspaper sting
Sam Allardyce tells undercover reporters it is possible to 'get around' FA rules. Secret recordings reveal his attempt to use his status as manager to negotiate a £400,000 deal to fly abroad four times a year to address investors.
England manager Allardyce quits after newspaper sting
England manager Sam Allardyce gestures during a visit to the stadium in Trnava in Slovakia September 3, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2016

Sam Allardyce left his position as England football team manager on Tuesday after being caught in a newspaper sting in which he offered advice to undercover reporters on how to circumvent Football Association (FA) transfer rules.

The Daily Telegraph released footage recorded in August showing Allardyce in a meeting with a group of men posing as businessmen from a Far East firm. Allardyce appeared to tell them it was possible to "get around" third-party ownership rules.

FA banned third-party ownership of players in 2008.

Allardyce was formerly the manager for Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn and West Ham. In July, he succeeded Hodgson, who resigned after England were knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland.

Caught on the 'record'

Recommended

The newspaper also reported that a deal was secured with the England manager worth £400,000 for him to represent the company to Far East investors and to be a keynote speaker at events in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Allardyce also allegedy criticised his predecessor Roy Hodgson, calling him "Woy" and saying he "hasn't got the personality" to speak in public.

He told the undercover reporters England's players were underperforming because they had a "psychological barrier" and "can't cope." He suggested footballers who were not being played for their club should not be picked for England. The manager went on to describe the FA's decision to redevelop Wembley Stadium as "stupid".

A spokesman from FA said: "We have asked The Daily Telegraph to provide us with the full facts in relation to this matter."

SOURCE:TRT World, AP, Reuters
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast