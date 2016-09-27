The International Criminal Court (ICC) has sentenced Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi to nine years in jail for the destruction of cultural heritage sites in Mali's ancient city Timbuktu.

Here are five simple facts about the trial.

1. Who is Mahdi and why was he on trial?

Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi was a member of the Ansar Dine armed group, which has links to Al Qaeda.

Last August, Mahdi was found guilty of destroying cultural heritage sites in Mali's ancient city of Timbuktu by prosecutors in the ICC.

According to court documents, as a religious scholar, Mahdi directed militants to demolish several sites with pickaxes and chisels during an armed conflict in Mali in 2012.

2. Why is the case important?

The trial is significant because for the first time, the definition of war criminality was extended to include the destruction of cultural heritage sites.

Also for the first time, a suspected militant has stood trial at the ICC and pleaded guilty.

3. Why were historical sites destroyed?