International human rights group Amnesty International (AI) on Wednesday accused Thailand's military government of allowing a "culture of torture" to flourish since the army seized power in a 2014 coup.

The military took power in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy after months of protests against a populist government, saying it had to step in to prevent violence and restore order.

Two Amnesty International staff were scheduled to speak on Wednesday at the Bangkok launch of a report detailing 74 cases of alleged torture at the hands of Thai soldiers and police. The advocacy group was told speaking at the event would be cause for legal action, Amnesty International Media Manager Asia Omar Waraich said.

"The authorities said to us that [...] if any representatives from Amnesty International spoke at the event they would be in violation of Thailand's labour laws," he said. "They did not specify further."

'Culture of torture'

In a report provided to Thai authorities before the conference, Amnesty International had documented 74 cases of alleged torture at the hands of soldiers and police. The report also dealt with post-coup decrees which allowed authorities to detain people incommunicado.

The group cited allegations of beatings, smothering with plastic bags, waterboarding and electric shocks on detainees by authorities.