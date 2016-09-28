At least 33 more bodies were recovered after a ship capsized last week off the Egypt's coast, carrying hundreds of migrants. The death toll has now increased to 202, a local official said.

Rescue workers and fishermen said 169 people have rescued since September 21, but uncertainty remains how many might still be missing.

Regional governor Mohamed Sultan says the death toll was now "almost final" but rescuers still searching in the area.

However, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) believes 450 people were aboard the vessel and that about 300 perished in all.

"We are concerned about what this says for the rest of the season as the weather turns cold and seas get more difficult," IOM spokesman Joel Millman said on Tuesday.

Egyptian security sources initially said there had been almost 600 migrants aboard.

Fifteen members and owner of the boat arrested, security chief Alaa el Din Shawky said on Wednesday.

It is believed the final destination of the boat, which were carrying Egyptian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Somali migrants, was Italy.