WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll from capsized migrant boat off Egypt crosses 200
Uncertainty still remains about how many people from the vessel might still be missing. 2016 has been the deadliest year for refugees and migrants.
Death toll from capsized migrant boat off Egypt crosses 200
The wreck of the migrant boat raised by the Egyptian navy and maritime rescuers was towed to the city of Rosetta. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 28, 2016

At least 33 more bodies were recovered after a ship capsized last week off the Egypt's coast, carrying hundreds of migrants. The death toll has now increased to 202, a local official said.

Rescue workers and fishermen said 169 people have rescued since September 21, but uncertainty remains how many might still be missing.

Regional governor Mohamed Sultan says the death toll was now "almost final" but rescuers still searching in the area.

However, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) believes 450 people were aboard the vessel and that about 300 perished in all.

"We are concerned about what this says for the rest of the season as the weather turns cold and seas get more difficult," IOM spokesman Joel Millman said on Tuesday.

Egyptian security sources initially said there had been almost 600 migrants aboard.

Fifteen members and owner of the boat arrested, security chief Alaa el Din Shawky said on Wednesday.

It is believed the final destination of the boat, which were carrying Egyptian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Somali migrants, was Italy.

Recommended

The incident comes months after the head of the EU's border agency warned that growing numbers of Europe-bound refugees were turning to Egypt as a departure point for the perilous journey.

Smugglers often overload the boats, some of them scarcely seaworthy, with passengers who have paid for the journey.

More than 10,000 people have died crossing the Mediterranean to Europe since 2014, according to the UN.

With the closure of the Balkans route popular with refugees seeking to reach northern European countries, as well as an EU deal with Turkey to halt departures, asylum seekers have been turning to other options.

Deadliest year for refugees

More than 300,000 refugees have crossed the Mediterranean so far this year from various points of departure, the UN said this week.

The number is down from 520,000 in the first nine months of 2015.

Despite the lower numbers attempting the dangerous sea crossing, fatality rates have risen, with 2016 on track to be "the deadliest year on record in the Mediterranean Sea," said the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed