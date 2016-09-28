Israeli ex-president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres died on Wednesday, some two weeks after suffering a major stroke.

The 93-year-old died in his sleep at around 3:00 am (local time), Rafi Walden, who is Peres's son-in-law and personal doctor, told AFP.

He died surrounded by family members, a source close to Peres told AFP. A press conference was being planned for around 7:00 am (0400 GMT).

As the news of his death spread, several world leaders expressed great sorrow over the ex-Israeli president's passing away.

President Barack Obama hailed Israeli elder statesman Shimon Peres as a friend who refused to give up on the dream of peace.

"There are few people who we share this world with who change the course of human history, not just through their role in human events, but because they expand our moral imagination and force us to expect more of ourselves. My friend Shimon was one of those people," Obama said in a White House statement.

The US president said Peres' commitment to Israel's security and pursuit of peace was "rooted in his own unshakeable moral foundation and unflagging optimism."

"Perhaps because he had seen Israel surmount overwhelming odds, Shimon never gave up on the possibility of peace between Israelis, Palestinians and Israel's neighbors — not even after the heartbreak of the night in Tel Aviv that took Yitzhak Rabin," Obama said.

Peres had been in hospital near Tel Aviv since September 13, when he was admitted feeling unwell and suffered the stroke with internal bleeding.

Israel has been on edge over the health of its last remaining founding father, who had been under sedation and respiratory support in intensive care.

Peres held nearly every major office in the country, serving twice as prime minister and also as president, a mostly ceremonial role, from 2007 to 2014.

He won the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for his role in negotiating the Oslo Accords, which envisioned an independent Palestinian state.