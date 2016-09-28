Residents said air strikes hit two hospitals and a bakery in opposition-held eastern Aleppo on Wednesday.

At least six people were killed by artillery shelling in al-Maadi neighbourhood as they queued for bread at the bakery, residents and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Hospitals under attack

According to AFP, two patients died at the M10 hospital.

"We are still trying to figure out if it was directly because of the attack or because treatment was cut off," Adham Sahloul of the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said.

"The warplane flew over us and directly started dropping missiles on this hospital...at around 4am," Mohammad Abu Rajab, a radiologist at the M10 hospital, told Reuters. "The rubble fell in on the patients in the intensive care unit."

The strikes also hit the hospital's oxygen and power generators, and patients were transferred to another hospital in the area, medical workers at the M10 hospital said.

The other hospital to be hit was the M2.

M2 and M10 are the codenames used locally to hide the location of the health facilities.

A ceasefire brokered by the pro-opposition United States and pro-regime Russia ended catastrophically within a week.