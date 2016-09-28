Two of eastern Aleppo's seven remaining hospitals were hit by airstrikes today as Syrian regime forces backed by Russian warplanes intensify efforts to take complete control of the city's besieged areas.

But as the death toll of civilians continues to surge, the international community remains silent. Worse yet is the fact that even leftist groups and individuals, who usually never miss an opportunity to speak out, are among those who sit idle.

One British social media user expressed his frustration in this Facebook post.

What's interesting is that the same individuals and groups mentioned in the post have a history of standing up against war and injustice.

The Stop the War Coalition has in the past been among the most vocal critics against the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. They have been avid supporters of the Palestinian cause and protested against the UK's involvement in the US-led coalition in Syria.

Before becoming leader of the UK's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn was the head of the Stop the War coalition.

Noam Chomsky needs no introduction as an outspoken critic of the so-called US war on terror, and like his intellectual counterpart Tariq Ali, he has opposed unjust wars ever since the US got involved in Vietnam. But what makes the likes of Tariq Ali call people like slain British lawmaker Jo Cox an Al Qaeda sympathiser just because she opposed Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria?