Somalia's government on Thursday requested an explanation from the United States after Somali officials said a US "friendly fire" air strike killed at least 22 soldiers and civilians in the Horn of Africa nation.

Security Minister of Somalia's semi-autonomous, northern region of Galmudug, Osman Issa, said 22 of his region's soldiers had been killed in the strike.

He added that Galmudug's rival neighbouring region of Puntland had requested the strike on the pretext that the men were al Shabaab militants.

"Puntland misinformed the United States and thus our forces were bombed," he said.

A Puntland police officer said the attack had killed "more than a dozen" members of Al Shabaab, which is waging an insurgency against Somalia's Western-backed government and regional authorities.

"The cabinet requests the US government give a clear explanation about the attack its planes carried out on the Galmudug forces," the Somali government statement, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Mohamed Omar Arte, said.

It also urged both Galmudug and Puntland, which have often clashed over territory in the past, to mend fences.

Protests erupted in Somalia's Galkayo district after the US strikes, with demonstrators burning US flags and images of US President Obama.