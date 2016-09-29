The US is close to suspending talks with Russia on a ceasefire in war-torn Syria, US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday, as the Kremlin vowed to continue with an offensive on the city of Aleppo.

"We are on the verge of suspending the discussion because it is irrational in the context of the kind of bombing taking place to be sitting there trying to take things seriously," Kerry told a public policy conference in Washington.

"It is one of those moments where we are going to have to pursue other alternatives," he added.

Kerry spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by phone on Thursday about the "fragility" of a ceasefire agreement on Syria, the US State Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"The secretary did speak to Foreign Minister Lavrov this morning ... about the situation in Aleppo, about the fragility of the arrangement that we struck earlier this month in Geneva," Kirby told a briefing. "We are prepared to enact that kind of a suspension," he added.

Russia and Syrian regime launched a campaign to recapture the opposition-held sector of Aleppo this month, abandoning a ceasefire a week after it took effect to embark on what could be the biggest battle of a nearly six-year war.

The regime forces made a significant advance, capturing the Handarat refugee camp a few kilometers (miles) north of the city. They had briefly seized it on Saturday, before losing it again in a counter attack by opposition forces.

Opposition fighters have launched an advance of their own near the central city of Hama, where they said they made gains on Thursday.

Russia vows continued support for Syrian regime

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, said Russia would continue the operation of its air force in support of the Syrian regime's forces.

Peskov said Washington was to blame for the fighting, by failing to meet an obligation to separate "moderate" opposition fighters from those he called terrorists.

"In general, we express regret at the rather non-constructive nature of the rhetoric voiced by Washington in the past days."

EU decries Aleppo air strikes

The European Union accuses Russia of torpedoing diplomacy to pursue military victory in Aleppo, and says Moscow and Syrian regime are targeting civilians, hospitals and aid workers to break the will of 250,000 people living under siege in the city.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini called the air strikes in Aleppo a "massacre" and said European governments were considering their response.

Syria's UN Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari rejected accusations that the regime was killing civilians.

Russia and the Syrian regime say they are targeting only militants.

Obama, Merkel condemn assault