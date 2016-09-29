Thailand is cracking down on migrant workers, saying they are stealing jobs from locals and should only have menial jobs.

The raids come amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment and economic stagnation in Thailand which is Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

"We have received many complaints about illegal immigrants working in markets including Vietnamese and even South Asians who were stealing jobs from Thais," Thai immigration police chief Nathorn Phrosunthorn told Reuters.

"They should be doing the jobs that Thais don't want to do like work as house cleaners."

International Organisation for Migration figures show that more than three million migrants work in Thailand, the majority of them are from Myanmar.

Thailand's economy between the 1980s and 1990s boasted annual growth rates of over 7 percent, drawing workers from neighbouring countries and other parts of Asia.

Migrants mostly did jobs Thais tend to spurn, including backbreaking work in the fishing and construction sectors.

For example, a 2015 memorandum of understanding, between Thailand and neighboring states, limits the fields in which Vietnamese citizens can seek employment. The memorandum allows them only to work as manual labourers in Thailand's fishing or construction sectors.