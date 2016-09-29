On the surface, the visit seems routine. Just another attempt to improve commercial ties between Riyadh and Ankara. But Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Nayef is not visiting Turkey at a regular time.

With Turkey having launched their incursion into northern Syria less than a month ago, how to resolve the crisis in Turkey's southern neighbour will likely be on the top of the agenda.

During his first official visit, Nayef, with Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir in toe, is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Why is the Saudi visit a big deal?

Nayef's two-day visit comes as Russia and the regime of Bashar al Assad have carried out one of the most deadly aerial bombardments in opposition-held eastern Aleppo.

According to the United Nations, at least 96 children have been killed by incendiary and bunker bombs dropped by Syrian regime forces in the last six days.

This latest blitzkrieg follows the collapse of a ceasefire deal over Syria.

The ceasefire was a result of a promise by Russia and the US to give peace a chance and let much needed humanitarian aid reach cities where the opposition holds sway.

While Moscow backs Assad, opposition fighters aligned with Turkey are supported by Washington. Two Cold War enemies are once again staging proxy battles in a foreign land.

However, Turkey has also expressed willingness to work with Russia for finding a solution to the Syrian crisis.

What is at stake for Saudi Arabia and Turkey in Syria?

Diplomatically, both countries support each other's stance on the conflict-hit countries of Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

But when it comes to Syria, their shared goal is even more aligned.