Thirty-two people are still missing after a landslide hit China's eastern Zhejiang province, state media said on Thursday.

The landslide was triggered by Typhoon Megi that struck China on Wednesday, after already killing four people and injuring 523 in Taiwan.

Rescue workers in Zhejiang rescued 15 people affected by the landslide, another 26 are still trapped under the debris in Sucun village.