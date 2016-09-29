Turkey is "more than ready" to cooperate with Russia on re-establishing a ceasefire and addressing humanitarian issues in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday.

Both countries restored diplomatic ties in August, almost a year after relations were strained when Ankara shot down a Russian fighter jet which was flying over Turkish air space.

"We have to try harder for a ceasefire and political resolution. If Russia is prepared to cooperate with us on the ceasefire and humanitarian aid, we are more than ready," Çavuşoğlu said.

His comments came after Moscow indicated cooperating with Turkey in Syria would be constructive.

Russia and the United States brokered a ceasefire between the Syrian regime and opposition forces on September 12. But it collapsed a week after coming into effect amid an exchange of accusations between Washington and Moscow.