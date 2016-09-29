Oil futures extended gains on Thursday after rising nearly 6 percent the day before on a surprise move by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to curb crude output.

In a surprise move aimed at boosting stubbornly weak crude prices, the OPEC agreed on Wednesday to limit its production to a range of 32.5-33.0 million barrels per day (bpd) in talks held on the sidelines of an energy conference in Algeria.

The news triggered an immediate spike of more than five percent on oil markets, which had expected the talks in Algiers to end without agreement, and helped push US equities higher.

"The decision really took market by surprise - prices took a big leap, now there's pause for reflection," said Ben Le Brun, markets analyst at Sydney's OptionsXpress.

"An agreement to have an agreement - I don't know where that leaves us," he said.

But how much each country will produce is to be decided at the next formal OPEC meeting in November, when an invitation to join cuts could also be extended to non-OPEC countries such as Russia.

There are "very positive signs in the market... nevertheless we need to bring forward rebalancing of the market," Qatari energy minister and OPEC meeting president, Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada told a press conference after the informal talks.

Brent North Sea crude for November delivery rose $2.72 to $48.69, while a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up $2.38 at $47.05 after the announcement.

The meeting agreed to establish a committee to determine how the cut will be shared between members and the quotas will be discussed at OPEC talks in Vienna on November 30.

The committee will also hold talks with non-OPEC countries, including Russia, the second-biggest producer of crude oil.

Moscow has already voiced support for a freeze on its production levels, which hit a new record this month.

' Historic decision'

"Today OPEC has taken a historic decision," said Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Boutarfa, adding that the move had been agreed unanimously.

"OPEC will go back to its role of monitoring the market. It's a role that it lost many years ago."

Faced with new competition from US shale production, the 14-nation cartel had adopted a more defensive strategy, opening up its taps and cutting prices.