Tensions are brewing between India and Pakistan. New Delhi said it carried out "surgical strikes" on militants preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Thursday morning. But Islamabad said it was an "illusion".

The latest incident could threaten the fragile 2003 Kashmir ceasefire between India and Pakistan and raised the possibility of military escalation between both nations that have nuclear arms.

New Delhi's claim follows its accusation that Pakistan was involved in the killing 18 soldiers in a pre-dawn attack on an army base in Indian-administered Kashmir earlier this month.

India said its strikes targeted "terrorists" who tried to infiltrate their border.

"The Indian army conducted surgical strikes last night at these launch pads," Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, the director-general of military operations, said. "Significant casualties have been caused to these terrorists and those who are trying to support them. The operations aimed at neutralising the terrorists have since ceased," he told a press conference in New Delhi.