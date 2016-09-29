At least three people are reported killed as a train crashed through the station of Hoboken, New Jersey on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred during the morning rush hour at 0800 am local time.

US media reported three fatalities from the early morning accident.

"We have 100 plus injuries," Jennifer Nelson, a New Jersey transit spokeswoman, told reporters at the scene, adding that there were "multiple critical injuries."

Images and videos posted on social media appeared to show the station with part of its roof collapsed.