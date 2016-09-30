Many of the world's leaders came together under tight security in Israel on Friday to attend the funeral of Israel's former prime minister and president Shimon Peres.

Among the big names that attended were US President Barack Obama, Britain's Prince Charles and French President Francois Hollande.

Roads were closed and around 8,000 police were deployed for the procession beginning at 9:00am (0600 GMT) at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl national cemetery.

About 70 countries were represented at the ceremony.

Following his death on Wednesday at the age of 93, people from all around the world paid their tributes to Israel's former leader.

An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance at the funeral, with Peres's coffin laying in state outside parliament in Jerusalem during the day on Thursday.

Former US president Bill Clinton was also among those who paid their last respects to the former leader.

Obama flew in on Friday morning and plans to leave after the ceremony.

Among those who spoke were Obama, Clinton, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and speaker of parliament Yuli Edelstein.