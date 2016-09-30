A Tesla vehicle operating under Autopilot collided with a bus in northern Germany, but the electric carmaker said a collision was unavoidable because the bus swerved into the vehicle's lane.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the town of Ratzeburg, German police said.

he car's driver told Tesla following the crash that he was using Autopilot when the incident occurred, but that it was unrelated to the accident, a Tesla spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"We have spoken to our customer, who confirmed that Autopilot was functioning properly and that his use of Autopilot was unrelated to the accident," Tesla said in a statement.

Tesla's Autopilot, introduced last October, helps drivers steer and stay in lanes and is intended to assist, but not replace, drivers.

It has been the focus of intense scrutiny since it was revealed in July that a Tesla Model S driver was killed while using the technology in a May 7 collision with a truck in Florida.

Since then, there have been various reports of accidents involving Teslas whose drivers were using Autopilot, including a fatality in China, but it is not clear what role, if any, the driving assistance system played.