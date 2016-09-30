Tens of thousands of people are going hungry in the west African region where Boko Haram militants are active, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the region said at a news conference on Friday.

About 65,000 people are in a "catastrophe" or "phase 5" situation according to a food security assessment by the IPC, the recognised classification system used to declare famines.

Phase 5 of the IPC applies where even with humanitarian assistance, "starvation, death and destitution" are due to occur.

"I can tell you from my first trip outside (the regional capital) Maiduguri, I had never gone to places that had adults who were so depleted of energy that they could barely walk," Toby Lanzer, the UN regional humanitarian coordinator said.

According to Lanzer, one aid agency reported from the Nigerian town of Bama that its staff had counted the graves of 430 children who had died of hunger in the past few weeks.