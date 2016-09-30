Philippines boxing icon Emmanuel Pacquiao says he used all sorts of drugs when he was a teenager but now fully supports President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been pursuing a ferocious crackdown on drug-pushers since he rose to power in June.

Duterte's anti-drugs campaign has in three-months killed more than 3,000 suspected drug pushers.

The boxer-turned-politician, Emmnuel Pacquiao, who is better known as Manny Pacquiao, is now a senator and a close ally of President Duterte.

According to Pacquiao, Duterte was anointed by God to discipline the Filipino people and his authority must be respected.

"The president, he doesn't know my experience with drugs," said Pacquiao, 37, adding he was confident it wouldn't damage their close relationship.

"He always gives a chance to people who want to be changed," he said in an interview in his senate office.

"I tried drugs...many kinds of drugs, all kinds of drugs," he said, dressed in the traditional white Filipino barong shirt and trousers.

Pacquiao said this phase lasted for years "before I became a champion".

Friendship with Duterte

The friendship between the boxer known as "The Destroyer" and the president known as "The Punisher" dates back at least 15 years as Pacquiao tells it, to a boxing ring in Davao, where Duterte helped organise one of his fights.