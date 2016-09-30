Turkey and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to increase cooperation in the fight against terrorism during a visit by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and First Deputy Prime Minister's visit to Ankara.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef had discussed bilateral ties and regional issues.

"Prime Minister Yildirim welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Nayef Bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi at an official ceremony"

Yildirim said the two nations would promote the "Turk-Saudi Coordination Council" within the body of foreign ministries and "institutionalise" ties after a visit to Turkey in April by Saudi King Salman.

According to sources, bin Nayef highlighted the "key role" of Turkey and Saudi Arabia's cooperation in regard to regional peace and security.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had later welcomed the Crown Prince to the Presidential Palace in Ankara.