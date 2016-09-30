United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon offered to mediate between Pakistan and India as both nuclear-armed countries exchanged fresh fire along the disputed Kashmir border on Saturday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned over the significant increase in tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the recent developments, in particular the reported cease-fire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) following an attack on an Indian army base in Uri on September 18," a statement issued by Ban's spokesperson said.

It said the Secretary-General urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.

He called upon Pakistan and India to address their outstanding issues, including the disputes over Kashmir, peacefully through diplomacy and dialogue.

"His good offices are available, if accepted by both sides."

On Saturday morning, Pakistan and India exchanged fresh fire across the Kashmir border.

"Pakistani troops befittingly responded to Indian unprovoked firing which started at 4:00 am (2300 GMT) and continued for four hours in Bhimber sector on the Pakistani side of the border," a Pakistani military statement said.

It did not mention any casualties.

A top civilian official, Pawan Kotwal, in Indian-administered Kashmir also said that there was small arms fire and mortar shells were fired from across the border in the Akhnoor sector.

Earlier, more than 10,000 villagers living near the Pakistani border have been evacuated by India amid concerns over a potential military escalation after its special forces launched a cross-border operation against suspected militants.

The decision to evacuate was made as India reported that it had launched "surgical strikes" across the Line of Control into Pakistan-ruled Kashmir against suspected militants preparing to carry out attacks in India.

Indian officials said the number of militants killed by troops were in the double digits and that its soldiers had returned safely to base before dawn.