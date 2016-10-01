WORLD
Barrel bombs hit largest hospital in rebel-held Aleppo
Saturday's assault came after civil defence sources said air strikes on rebel held residential areas killed at least 30 people on Friday.
People inspect the damage at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2016

At least two barrel bombs hit the largest hospital in rebel-held Aleppo on Saturday as Russian war planes and regime forces pounded the rebel-held side of Syria's Aleppo city.

"Two barrel bombs hit the M10 hospital and there were reports of a cluster bomb as well," said Adham Sahloul of the Syrian American Medical Society, which supports the hospital.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Saturday's assault came after civil defence sources said air strikes on rebel held residential areas killed at least 30 people on Friday.

Reports quoting rebel forces said that air strikes focused on major supply lines into rebel-held areas - the Castello Road and Malah district - while fighting raged in the Suleiman al Halabi neighbourhood, the front line to the north of Aleppo's old city.

Syrian regime forces claimed that they had made advances, which was denied by rebels who say they had repelled a new assault.

"They are shelling the old city heavily after another failed attempt to gain ground. They have lost several fighters and we are steadfast," said Abu Hamam, a rebel from the Failaq al-Sham group.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group that monitors the war, reported heavy bombardment by regime forces and "back and forth" fighting in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood.

Syrian regime and its allies launched a Russian-backed offensive nearly 10 days ago aimed at capturing rebel-held districts of eastern Aleppo that are home to more than 250,000 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
