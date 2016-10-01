At least two barrel bombs hit the largest hospital in rebel-held Aleppo on Saturday as Russian war planes and regime forces pounded the rebel-held side of Syria's Aleppo city.

"Two barrel bombs hit the M10 hospital and there were reports of a cluster bomb as well," said Adham Sahloul of the Syrian American Medical Society, which supports the hospital.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Saturday's assault came after civil defence sources said air strikes on rebel held residential areas killed at least 30 people on Friday.