Hackers have probed the voting systems of many US states but there is no sign that they have manipulated any voting data, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Saturday.

National security officials are investigating a number of possible leads suggesting that cyber-criminals are trying to influence the Nov. 8 presidential election, including by hacking into systems run by the Democratic National Committee.

However, cyber service providers describe the electronic voting system as being "bare-bone and decade old computer systems that lack even rudimentary endpoint security".

Republican candidate Donald Trump has repeatedly charged that the US election system is "rigged" and top Democrats in Congress have charged that Russia is behind repeated attempts to access both party data and state voting systems.