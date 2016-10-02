Following the Brexit vote, Britain's governing Conservative Party will meet for its annual conference on Sunday to discuss how and when it will take the country out of the European Union.

Britain voted to become the first country ever to leave the EU in June's referendum and enters a new era with Prime Minister Theresa May in charge.

But the government is under immense pressure to define what shape Brexit will take and when May will trigger two years of departure negotiations with Brussels.

European powers keen to dampen euro scepticism in their backyards have taken an increasingly hard line, warning that Britain cannot expect special treatment on trade and immigration.

Access to the single market means allowing free movement of people, they say. But May has said she wants to curb the yearly influx of hundreds of thousands of people from other parts of the EU.

A key demand of the 58 percent of Conservative Party voters who backed leaving the bloc, is ending the free movement of people from the EU to Britain.

Several prominent figures in May's party have stated that they want to sever all ties with the EU by leaving the single market and imposing work visa rules.

They argue that the European Union would only be harming itself if it began imposing tariffs on British goods and services because the EU exports more to Britain than Britain does to the rest of the bloc.

"There is so little known about Brexit," said Tony Travers, a professor of government at the London School of Economics.

It begs the question of whether the government does have a view about exactly what it's going to do with the country or not.

"On Sunday, May addressed the concerns by announcing a Great Repel Bill, which will end the authority of the EU law once Britain leaves the Union.