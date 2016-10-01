French police clashed with migrants and protesters who assembled in defiance of a ban outside the shanty town near Calais also known as "the jungle".

Tear gas and water cannons were dispersed by French police on 200 refugees and 50 protesters who gathered under a bridge to protest poor living conditions at the camp.

The clash occurred amidst plans made by President Francois Hollande to close the camp by the end of the year.

Police pushed the protesters back towards the camp while activists threw stones back at the security forces.