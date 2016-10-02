Hungarians are expected to reject the European Union's migrant quotas in a referendum on Sunday, which should boost Prime Minister Viktor Orban's standing at home and embolden him in his battles with Brussels.

Orban has been in power since 2010 and is one of the toughest opponents of immigration in the EU. Last year he sealed the country's southern borders with a razor-wire fence and thousands of army and police border patrols.

In 2015 hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa crossed Hungary on their way to richer countries in Western Europe, this year Hungary recorded about 18,000 illegal border crossings.

Orban called on Hungarians to send a message to the EU that its migration policies are flawed and threaten Europe's security in a letter published in a daily newspaper on Saturday.

"We can send the message that it is only up to us, European citizens, whether we can jointly force the Union to come to its senses or let it destroy itself," he wrote in the Magyar Idok.

Orban has said his goal for the next few months is to stop Brussels from imposing rules that would forcefully settle refugees.

Human rights groups have criticised the Hungarian government for stoking fears and xenophobia, and for mistreating refugees on the border.

On Friday in Budapest about 1,500 people protested against the referendum.