Yemen's Houthi militia is accused of attacking a civilian logistics ship on a humanitarian voyage in a strategic Red Sea shipping lane on Saturday, the Saudi-led alliance said.

Arab coalition forces have launched operations on Sunday against the Houthi's boats they say are responsible for the attack.

The coalition said they rescued the civilian passengers of the Australian-built high-speed logistics catamaran under lease to the United Arab Emirates military. No crew were hurt.

Saturday's attack happened near the Bab al-Mandab strait off Yemen's southern coast.

In a statement late on Saturday, the coalition said the vessel was "on its usual route to and from Aden to transfer relief and medical aid and evacuate wounded civilians to complete their treatment outside Yemen."

"Coalition air and naval forces were targeting Houthi militia boats involved in the attack," it said.