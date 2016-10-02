Colombian voters have rejected a peace deal with communist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels on Sunday.

A complete count of referendum results unexpectedly blasted away what the government hoped would be a historic end to 52 years of conflict.

The results went down to the wire, but in the end, the public who voted 'NO' managed to gain over 50 percent of the vote.

Reversing the trend of earlier opinion polls, voters appeared to have narrowly defied the government's pleas for a new era of peace in the South American country.

Supporters of the accord had expected it to effectively end what is seen as the last major armed conflict in the Western hemisphere.