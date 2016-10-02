FARC rebels and the people of Colombia are set to clear the final hurdle in the nation's long race for peace.

The landmark referendum, which is taking place on Sunday, will bring an end to a 52-year-long war and allow the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to re-enter society and form a political party.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is asking his people to support the peace accord he signed last week with the rebel commander known as Timochenko. Voting closes at 4 pm local time (2100 GMT) and results from the simple "yes" or "no" ballot are expected by early evening.

FARC has agreed to turn in weapons and fight for power at the ballot box instead of with bullets, after four years of peace talks in Havana concluded last week.

Recent polls show about two-thirds of voters are likely to ratify the internationally applauded peace agreement.

Influential former President Alvaro Uribe has led the "no" camp, arguing that rebels should pay for crimes in jail and never be given congressional seats. But most Colombians, including even some who see the accord as too soft on the FARC, seem convinced that an imperfect peace is better than more war.