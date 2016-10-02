India, the world's third biggest carbon emitter, has formally ratified Paris climate deal in the United Nations, the country's environment minister Anil Madhav Dave announced on Sunday.

India is the latest big polluter to formally sign onto the historic accord which now takes a major step towards becoming reality.

The country represents 4.2 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

Dave said "India deposited its Instrument of Ratification of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change" at the United Nations in New York.

"Great push to global actions to address climate change," he added on Twitter.

The Paris agreement was adopted last December by all 195 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the European Union.

It is aimed at dealing with greenhouse gas emission mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020.