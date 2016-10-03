WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gabon names new cabinet after disputed elections
Despite President Ali Bongo's promises to give more cabinet seats to the opposition, they only received one seat in the Gabonese government.
Gabon names new cabinet after disputed elections
Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba stands in front of the Gabonese flag during the swearing-in ceremony in Libreville, the capital city of Gabon on September 27, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 3, 2016

Gabon's Prime Minister Emmanuel Issozet Ngondet named a new cabinet on Sunday after the disputed elections in August triggered deadly unrest.

The presidential elections gave a second seven-year term to President Ali Bongo, extending the nearly 50-year rule of the Bongo family in the oil-producing central African country.

Only one opposition leader, Bruno Ben Moubamba, made it to the 40-member cabinet and was appointed deputy prime minister and minister for urbanisation and social habitats.

A statement issued by the government said the defence ministry will now fall under the control of the presidency.

Violence broke out in August after Bongo was re-elected with just 6,000 more votes. Angry opposition supporters set fire to the parliament buildings and clashed with police over the results.

The opposition claimed 50 people were killed in the post-election violence, while the government placed the death toll at three.

Recommended

Bongo's main rival, 73-year-old Jean Ping sued him over allegations of fraud but a court found that there were no irregularities in the poll.

The president first came to power in 2009 just after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who ruled the country for 41 years. Bongo's arch rival, Ping, was a former foreign minister and the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Ping was a close ally of the former president, Omar Bongo, and he used to be on friendly terms with the current president.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed