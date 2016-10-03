At least 20 people were killed and 55 wounded during a suicide bombing that struck a wedding in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakah on Monday, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

"A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a hall in Tall Tawil village during the wedding of a member of the Syrian Democratic Forces, killing at least 22 civilians," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

The casualties included women and children, said local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

A witness named Ahmad, who suffered a head wound due to the blast, described the moment the bomber struck.