The Taliban mounted two separate assaults on Kunduz city in the north and Nawa district in the south of Afghanistan Sunday night.

In Nawa, located in Helmand province, local media said the Taliban had captured the police headquarters and killed the district police chief, Ahmad Shah Salim. He was central figure who drove the Taliban out of the district when they took over in August.

Inside Kunduz

"There is fighting everywhere, inside the city and on the streets," a Kunduz resident told TRT World.

Kunduz officials said the attack on the city of 300,000 people began at 2am local time and the Taliban entered from four directions. Taliban fighters entered Kunduz on Monday after an overnight co-ordinated attack in an attempt to take over the city.

Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) launched a counter-offensive which included airstrikes on Taliban strongholds on the outskirts of the city.

The offensive is the armed group's third attempt in a year to seize control of Kunduz and comes as the Kabul government, including President Ashraf Ghani, head to Brussels for a donor conference.​

Fazal Mohammad, a Kunduz resident, said the small number of civilians who are on the streets have come under fire as well.

Arsala, another local, said the city has emptied as people take shelter in their homes.

According to Arsala, the roof and top floor of the four-storey building he lives in is being used by Taliban fighters as part of the ongoing fighting against government forces. He and other residents have taken shelter in the basement.

Online footage posted on Taliban social media profiles shows the fighters walking freely along emptied streets. Their white flag could also be seen hanging from the main roundabout, which appeared to be devoid of security forces who usually man police check posts in the area.